Dengue cases continue to increase in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The toll of patients suffering from dengue has reached 1082 in Punjab.



According to details, at least 32 more cases of dengue have been surfaced in federal capital, Islamabad.



In the wake of alarming situation, the medical experts have advised the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of the fever.



Earlier, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed the public to take all possible precautionary measures as the number of dengue cases were increasing in the province with each passing day.



Yashmeen Rashid said the dengue could not be declared as pandemic, but the virus was spreading in Punjab including Rawalpindi for which effective strategy needed to adopt.