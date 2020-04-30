killed terrorist Mumtaz was nominated in dozens of cases

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed a local head of proscribed organization during an operation in Kanak area of Balochistan’s Mastung.

According to details, the killed terrorist Mumtaz was nominated in dozens of cases and had a bounty of five million rupees on his head.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Dosali.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a raid was conducted after security forces received information about the terrorist hideout.

During an exchange of fire, the terrorist was shot dead.

Military’s media wing told that huge cache of explosives and weapons have been seized from his possession.