Unvaccinated people to be deprived from various facilities after Sep 30: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Saturday warned that various restrictions will be imposed after September 30 for unvaccinated people.

In a video message from his Twitter handle for unvaccinated people nationwide, the interior minister said that they would be facing major restrictions after September 30 onwards. “Unvaccinated people should receive their first and second doses ahead of September 30 as strict restrictions will come into force afterwards.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) played its role in an efficient manner to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan and even the global forums have recognized its efforts.

He said that the authorities are trying to prevent any fresh wave of COVID-19 and people should support the government and their families by getting vaccinated.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had warned that people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus will face restrictions from October 1.

The NCOC said that unvaccinated will face several restrictions in day to day activities. The forum urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to continue with their routine life.

The NCOC took strict decisions to expedite COVID-19 vaccination process as now it has decided to restrict unvaccinated people from travelling through air, railway and road transport. Those who have not been vaccinated will be banned to travel by air, railway and transportation means nor they will be allowed to enter any hotel and shopping mall.

Besides the decision, the NCOC gave a deadline to the employees of different sectors to get COVID-19 jabs at the earliest before the said dates, otherwise, their duties will be discontinued.