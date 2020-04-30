Fawad Ch said Pakistan is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who uplifts the prestige of the country

JEHLUM (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won’t hold consultation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over the appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Reacting to the notice served by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Jehlum on Saturday, he said that he had no personal grudge or differences with the ECP and the issues will soon be resolved.

Chaudhry said that the pressure on English Cricket Board (ECB) has increased after the government bring forward facts regarding the cancellation of Pakistan-England cricket series, adding that this is a success of diplomacy.

“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his displeasure on the English board,” he said.

He said: “Pakistan is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who uplifts the prestige of the country, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani are living in foreign countries with money.