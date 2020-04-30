The petition prayed the court to disqualify the former president under Article 62F of Constitution.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed for hearing petition seeking disqualification of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah will hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Registrar IHC has issued the cause list.

The petition while pleading for lifetime disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari as party co-chairman and Member National Assembly (MNA), stated that the former president hid his assets.

The plea stated that Asif Zardari has not been honest and trustworthy for concealing assets and is not eligible to become a member of the assembly.

The petition prayed the court to disqualify the former president under Article 62F of the Constitution.