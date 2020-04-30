LAHORE (Dunya News) - PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spit lies in courts, these are the same lies and cases for which Imran Khan pressurized former DG FIA.

PMLN spokesperson, at Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in court, exclaimed that on the basis of Imran Khan’s personal hatred for Shehbaz Sharif, the cases against him are still active due to a planned vindictive political agenda.

Aurangzeb accused that Imran Khan has only one motive behind reopening of cases and that is to keep his political career alive.

Imran Khan can take NAB and FIA to any extend but he cannot prove a single penny of corruption, she added.