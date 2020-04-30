PM puts country in right direction of progress, prosperity: Amin

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on consistent path to progress and prosperity by taking all corrective measures that started yielding the required results.

Addressing a public gathering here, he expressed confidence that the country would effectively tackle all the confronted challenges under the able leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said the issue of inflation and unemployment would soon be addressed due to an effective strategy adopted by the government.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government taking all possible measures to ensure provision of basic facilities to the public at their doorstep.

He said locals had been provided employment opportunities under the Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project, adding the Attock district would be given their due share on account of royalty on gas production and power generation.

Political personalities including Qazi Afzal and Reyast Khan were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the SAPM announced a special grant of Rs 8 million for carrying out development work in Union Council Kamra.

He also announced to provide the natural gas facility to remaining areas of the Attock district.

