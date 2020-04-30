KARACHI (Dunya News) – Another secret marriage has been surfaced as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dua Bhutto on Friday declared a secret marriage with Haleem Adil Sheikh after giving birth to a son.

Dua Bhutto announced after giving birth to a baby boy through a social media post. She shared pictures with her son Kamil Haleem Sheikh on a social media site.

On the other hand, reacting to the marriage reports, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly also confirmed his secret marriage with Dua Bhutto. He also said that he got married and did not commit any crime.

It was also reported that the couple tied the knot after the 2018 elections. Dua and Sheikh recently welcomed a baby boy, who they have named Kamil Haleem. The couple hosted a party with close friends and family earlier this month too.