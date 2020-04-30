Shaheryar Afridi apprised Louis Charbonneau about the human rights violations in IIOJK.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shaheryar Afridi held a meeting with United Nations director for Human Rights Watch Louis Charbonneau in New York on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Shaheryar Afridi apprised Louis Charbonneau about the violations of human rights perpetrated by Indian forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the meeting.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee also presented the dossier issued by government of Pakistan on 12 September 2021 to Louis Charbonneau. The dossier contains detailed evidence of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The dossier contains the entire range of gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights perpetrated by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

