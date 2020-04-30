QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 16 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 31,862 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,113,269 people were screened for the virus till September 2, out of which 31,862 were reported positive and 16 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 232 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,285 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 345 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 2.09 percent in the province.

