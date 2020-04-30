Heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The roads were inundated as the drainage and dewatering system collapsed after heavy rain lashed Karachi.

Nagan Chowrangi, Gulberg Chowangi, PECHS, parts of Sharea Faisal, Malir roads have disappeared under the deluge of rainwater. The surrounding roads of Nipa Chowrangi have too been drowned.

The northern part of the city has received the heaviest amount of rain. At Surjani 70mm of rain was recorded while Nazimabad received 18mm of rain, according to Met Department.

Dozens of cars were stuck on the flooded roads. The situation deteriorated after Shadman Town Nullah overflowed.

Due to rain, different areas of the city were facing power outage including Malir City, Surjani Town, PECHS Society.

The Met Office said moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities from September 23 to 25.

