PTI leveling allegations against ECP for exposing its incompetency: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has announced to record reaction in case government extends the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is leveling allegations against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for exposing its incompetency.

You [Prime Minister Imran Khan] cannot hide your theft by calling other leaders as thieves, she added.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz said that despite oppression and rigging, PTI was badly defeated in the cantonment and by-elections.

PML-N was subjected to the worst political revenge in history and was selectively targeted from top to bottom, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan will witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing.





