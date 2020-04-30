PM said that Panaah Gahs are independent of any sort of association with politics.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Along with MD, Bait Ul Maal, and concerned officers, in a meeting briefed PM on adopting policies regarding the upgradation and betterment of Shelter homes.

For that purpose, a three-tier policy is designed to be implemented and initially, staff of Panah Gahs will be trained by the experienced professionals already serving in the international hotels.

For the implementation of the policy, a central body will be created which will establish a four-member board in each Panah Gah.

SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection said, a digital dashboard will be made for ease of the people residing in Panah Gah.

Digital dashboard could be operated easily through a mobile app, and the existing flaws in the functionality of Panah Gahs will be removed after thorough inspection. The next step will be to transfer Panah Gahs to the newly constructed buildings.

Nishtar further said, Ehsaas One Window Centre will be opened, additionally, along with Panah Gahs, which will make the process of Ehsaas Program’s monetary disbursements faster for the people.

‘Panah Gahs are targeted to uplift the economically weak strata of the society, before this facility the poor were sleeping on footpaths so, through this initiative a state-of-the-art shelter home facility will be established, the premier said.