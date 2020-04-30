The farmers are being provided subsidy on inputs such as agriculture machinery.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has distributed Kisan Cards amongst the people during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan where he also attended the inauguration ceremony of the development projects.

In the first phase, these cards have been distributed amongst two hundred thousand registered farmers of the province. Under this scheme, the farmers are being provided subsidy on inputs such as agriculture machinery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated the building of Gomal Agri University, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council s Arid Research Stations and the command area of Gomal Zam Dam.

