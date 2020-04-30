Expectations from China Pakistan cooperation in science and technology are very high: Asad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that Chinese government fully cooperated with Pakistan for controlling coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Asad Umar, who also heads National Command and Operation Center, said that despite many challenges, Pakistani and Chinese leadership are continuing work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that several projects are underway in Balochistan under CPEC and south zone of the project will also attract massive investment in Pakistan.

The minister said that expectations from China Pakistan cooperation in science and technology are also very high.

He reiterated that security of Chinese people working on CPEC projects is responsibility of Pakistan and in this regard, government has always provided best security to them.