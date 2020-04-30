PM Imran said that government was taking measures for provision of relief to people in Azad Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmir in the world till the Kashmiris get their right of self-determination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated this while talking to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who called on him at his office in Islamabad.

According to sources, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also came under discussion during AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry meeting with PM Imran .

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking measures for the provision of relief to people in Azad Kashmir.

