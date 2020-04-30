The US embassy delegation and JUI-F chief discussed matters of mutual interests during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation on United States embassy held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The US embassy delegation discussed matters of mutual interests and the overall situation in the region, including a political solution to the Afghan conflict during the meeting with the JUI-F chief.

A spokesman for the JUI-F said the US embassy delegation included Political Counselor Richard Snelsire, Political Economic Section Chief Andrea Hillier and Political Officer Melissa Crawford.

