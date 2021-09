Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

SUKHEKE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a bus in Sukheke on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lahore Road in Sukheke where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others.

