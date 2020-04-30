Pakistan Navy inducts two newly built tugs

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy on Wednesday inducted two newly built tugs by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) during a handing over ceremony held at PN Dockyard.

Commander Pakistan Navy Fleet, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Pakistan Navy and engineers and workers of KS&EW.

The Chief Guest in his address said that construction of these tugs at Karachi Shipyard was yet another example of sheer hard work and dedication by the engineers and workers of KS&EW.

He appreciated the timely delivery of these tugs, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant challenges like non-availability of OEM engineers and Kit-of-Material etc.

He congratulated all stakeholders particularly management and workforce of Karachi Shipyard for achieving this important milestone.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that workforce of yard was proud to be entrusted with such projects and thanked the valued customers, Pakistan Navy for reposing confidence in KS&EW.

He highlighted commitments of KS&EW had increased manifolds but his teams were more determined, motivated and geared up to undertake the future challenges.

He apprised the august gathering about the recent Inauguration of Ship Lift & Transfer System (SLTS) by Prime Minister Imran Khan which would go a long way in enhancing yards, shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities. He further apprised about ongoing projects including, MILGEM Class Corvette, FAC(M) 4, Tugs, GRP Boats for PN and 1500 T MPV for PMSA.

He assured that KS&EW was committed to deliver state of the art platforms and services to the utmost satisfaction of the end users.

The Tugs have a length of 25 m with a displacement of 250 tons. It has maximum speed of 12 knots and is propelled by two diesel engines having azimuth drive propulsion system with automated integrated machinery and tug handling system.

These tugs are equipped with two diesel generators, a diesel driven fire pump, navigational radar, fire fighting system, deck crane, sewerage treatment plant and towing arrangements.