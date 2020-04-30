ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people for getting jabs of the coronavirus vaccine from any nearby vaccine centre without any further delay.

In a video message, Farrukh said Pakistan opted to the best policies in its fight against the coronavirus and its different waves. “Now, it is mandatory for everyone to get themselves vaccinated as it will not only help protect them and their family members, but also ensure safety of the whole society,” he noted.

The minister said the more the coronavirus’ curve flattened, the more national economy wheel would move, besides bringing normalcy to the routine life activities.

Farrukh urged those who had already gotten the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to go for the second one by visiting nearby vaccination centre. He said there was no need to wait for the automated message sent by the government to the registered persons.

The minister said those who could not get vaccinated by the September 30th deadline would eventually deprive of various services and facilities.