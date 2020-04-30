LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 47 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,230,238. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,374 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,333 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,470 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,295 in Sindh 5,444 in KP, 905 in Islamabad, 733 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 452,267 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 424,701 in Punjab 171,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,472 in Islamabad, 33,864 in Azad Kashmir, 32,796 in Balochistan and 10,264 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,001,178 coronavirus tests and 51,139 in the last 24 hours. 1,140,917 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,641 patients are in critical condition.