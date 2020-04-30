Tarin said growth rate and revenue collection are increasing due to economic policies of government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday claimed to have information and details of non-filers, Dunya News reported.

"We will approach non-filers to pay taxes properly," he said. The government is launching track and trace system to expand tax network across the country, he stated.

Growth rate and revenue collection are increasing due to economic policies of the incumbent government, he claimed.

Dispelling the impression of weak economy, he said Pakistan s economy is moving on right direction. Commenting on reforms in power and petroleum sectors, he said focus has been given in power and petroleum sectorsto achieve progress.

About inflation, he said the government would provide a targeted subsidy to deserving people for providing relief to them.

