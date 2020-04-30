During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Tuesday on the sidelines of 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dunya News reported.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Egypt and added that the common religious and cultural values between Pakistan and Egypt provide a strong foundation for further strengthening these relations.

FM Qureshi further said that there are vast opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the parliamentary, economic, defense, cultural and scientific fields between Pakistan and Egypt.

