ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to expose external conspiracies on the issue of cancellation of New Zealand and England tour of Pakistan.

The decision has been taken in a meeting with the senior ministers. During the meeting, the prime minister directed the ministers to bring facts before the world.

Imran Khan directed Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry bring the facts in front of the world and said that all the facts regarding emails from fake accounts would be brought to light from fake accounts.

It may be recalled that the England Cricket Board had announced that it will not be sending men s and women s teams to Pakistan later this year after New Zealand abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security alert, in a massive blow to the South Asian country’s hopes of staging regular international cricket.

The board cited increasing concerns about travelling to the region as behind the decision, without going into details. England is the second nation to cancel plans for a Pakistan tour after New Zealand last week.

The tour was due to get underway with the first of three one-dayers in Rawalpindi on Friday but the New Zealand team did not travel to the stadium.

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," the ECB said in a statement.

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in.

International teams have largely refused to tour Pakistan since an attack by militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

There are fears that New Zealand’s decision to go home will keep them away and Australia, who are scheduled to visit in February-March next year, also appear wary.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said the organisation was monitoring the situation and would "talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known".