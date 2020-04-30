NAB has also provided details of properties of Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started process of recovering fine of eight million pounds imposed on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference.

According to details, NAB in its letter to Deputy Commissioners, has stated that the amount of court fine imposed on Nawaz Sharif by Accountability Court is to be recovered.

The anti-graft watchdog has requested the concerned officials to initiate recovery proceeding under Land Revenue Act 1967 through auction of convict’s properties and forward the auction proceeds to the bureau in shape of Demand Draft/Pay Order favoring Chairman NAB.

NAB has also provided details of properties of Nawaz Sharif which include over 940 Kanals at Moza Manak and over 299 Kanals at Moza Badoki Sani, more than 103 Kanals at Moza Mall, about 313 Kanal at Moza Sultankey and a house at Upper Mall.