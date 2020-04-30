NAB court summons CM Murad on Oct 7 in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Tuesday has summoned Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on October 7 for indictment in fake bank accounts case.



According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court has also directed other 17 accused to attend the hearing on the same day.



Earlier, NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Murad in a case related to awarding subsidy of billions of rupees to OMNI Group sugar mills in Sindh’s Thatta and Dadu.

The accountability bureau had further directed the chief minister to bring along all records pertaining to the Sakrand, Khoski, Pangrio and Thatta Sugar Mills.

The Supreme Court had formed an investigation team to probe the fake accounts case.

The team submitted a report in which it named 172 people, including former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister MNA Faryal Talpur and son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.