ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has resigned from his post.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was not satisfied with his performance, has accepted resignation of Tabish.

Earlier in January, Tabish Gauhar had also sent his resignation to the premier through WhatsApp but PM Imran Khan directed him to continue his job.

Tabish Gauhar was appointed as SAPM on October 1, 2020. He had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years.

He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015

According to website of the power supply company, under Gauhar’s leadership, the company made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012."