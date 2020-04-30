Abbasi said that no one has right to change public opinion.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday has said that Pakistan is suffering from election theft issue.



While talking to media in Islamabad, he said that no one has right to change public opinion.



Meanwhile, PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that it has failed to resolve the issues of general masses.



He said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is being attacked personally. PTI is character assassinating the commissioner to hide its crimes, he added.



Ahsan Iqbal claimed that personal businesses were started by utilizing foreign funds. He further demanded to stop adopting dual standards for PML-N.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan said that the incumbent government cannot misuse ordinance for appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The PML-N leader said that consultation cannot be carried out with one person. The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to use current NAB chief, he claimed.

He further said that the federal ministers have failed to resolve the national issues.