LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that our government has ended the traditions of the past and now focus of government is only service of people.

Usman Buzdar, during a meeting with Multan MPA, said that district development fund of Rs360 will ensure equal development of all districts of the province. For the first time in history, after consultations with elected representatives, projects were launched while keeping needs of people in mind.

CM Punjab said that rulers of the past ignored south Punjab and backward areas of the province.