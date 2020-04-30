NCOC urged the people to get themselves vaccinated.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday warned that people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus will face restrictions from October 1.

In a tweet, NCOC said that unvaccinated will face several restrictions in day to day activities.

The forum urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to continue with their routine life.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 case count less than 2,000 for first time in about two months.

akistan has reported 81 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,227,905. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,327 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,897 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,449 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,289 in Sindh 5,426 in KP, 904 in Islamabad, 733 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 451,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 423,670 in Punjab 171,589 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,348 in Islamabad, 33,821 in Azad Kashmir, 32,772 in Balochistan and 10,257 in Gilgit-Baltistan.