ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said today those elements were making propaganda in the name of public, who had already been rejected by the people in 2018 general elections.

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said such elements were earning bad name to the country who had bowed down before their foreign masters.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who became prime minister through appeasing his master, was defeated in his own home constituency in the general elections, he added.

Gill said Khaqan Abbasi always used to relate inflation during his tenure with international market. The incumbent government under the acumen leadership of Imran Khan strengthened the myopic economic situation of the country inherited in 2018, he added.

He said the corruption was directly linked with the name of Sharif family. ‘Mians’ were known for their corruption and fugitives in the courts and international media, he added.

He said Moussavi of Broadsheet had already declared Nawaz Sharif as corrupt and thief. Those who had tarnished the image of national institutions were now doing politics in the name of protecting the institutions, he said.