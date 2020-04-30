Heavy rain lashes twin cities, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and surrounding areas received heavy rains with thunder and lightning today (Monday) after which the weather became pleasant.

According to details, heavy rains lashed the federal capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas. The rains inundated low-lying areas and flooded roads.

Due to rain, 78 feeders tripped, 17 in Islamabad, 15 in Attock, 33 in Rawalpindi City and 13 in Rawalpindi Cantt.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesman said that operations staff has begun restoring power in rain affected areas, warning consumers to stay away from power poles and transformers during rains. IESCO also apologized for temporary interruption in power supply due to bad weather.

On the other hand, low-lying areas in Rawalpindi have been inundated due to rains, water has accumulated on the roads, citizens are facing severe difficulties due to traffic has been jam in different areas due to rains.

On the other hand provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore has also received light rain in the earlier hours of evening today (Monday).