ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) will help ensure fair and transparent elections.

In a tweet on Monday, he said this system will ensure timely availability of form 45 and no vote will be rejected.

The Minister of State said the opposition parties are opposing the use of technology in elections because the EVMs will put an end to rigging.