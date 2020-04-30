EVM-based polls to build voters trust reduce complaints: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi says elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would prove helpful in increasing the voters’ confidence and reducing complaints about the process.

In a tweet on Monday, he shared data of EVM elections held in the Philippines that showed higher percentage of voters reposing confidence in the drill and lesser number of incidents related to complaints and violence.

The President expressed the desire to see such change in Pakistan.

He said the use of EVMs in Pakistan would make the polling process stronger, as the paper ballot system would support the electronic count.