US journalist praises PM Imran for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan

(Dunya News) – American broadcast journalist Glenn Beck has praised Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for saving thousands of lives in Afghanistan.



In a post in social-networking website Twitter, the journalist said he had reached out to civil and political leaders around the world for help but "the silence was shocking".



"Some calls and requests received a simple yes or no, some went unanswered but we received an immediate response to our requests from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan who then acted on his willingness to assist," he added.



"He [Imran Khan] took the lead to save innocent lives irrespective of politics, race, religion or culture. No other global leader that we have seen, took such an initiative to leverage his/her position to save the innocent putting humanity before politics and showing how much the great faiths have in common on the bridge of compassion," Glenn stated.

Words cannot express our gratitude to Prime Minister Khan and the people of Pakistan. @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/8Bz7frUjyY — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 20, 2021

"[PM Imran Khan] was able to make the difference between life and death for those on board the first three aircraft to leave Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan with nearly a thousand civilians on board. MANY of them are Americans," he tweeted.



"Because of his tireless leadership and support from the military and civilian resource of Pakistan, three planes were released by the Taliban, who have been businesslike in their responses to adhere to their agreement to let civilian allies of the NATO forces leave the country," he stated.



"The US should collectively recognise Pakistan s assistance at this juncture. We will not allow anyone to forget this moment that enabled America and its allies to make good on their promises to those that helped them without pause or reflection," Glenn added.