Five-day anti-polio drive across country begins

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A five-day anti-polio drive across the country including Punjab has started today (Monday) to administer polio and vitamin A drops to 18.6 million children up to the age of five years.



The polio workers have been asked to follow covid related SOPs during the campaign. In Lahore, more than 1.78 million children under five years age would be given polio drops.



Anti-polio drive has also started in Sindh from today to administer polio and vitamin A drops to 9.4 million children up to the age of five years across the province.



The Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication reviewed the arrangements of the campaign in a meeting held with the provincial health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho in the chair in Karachi.



Addressing the meeting Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said the significant reduction in poliovirus cases in the country is a great achievement.



Five day anti-polio drive has also begun in 34 districts of Balochistan from today.



Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Hameedullah Nasar told that during the drive, around 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.



He said for this purpose, more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted to administer polio drop to the children during door to door drive.