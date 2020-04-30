NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed a key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Safiullah in North Waziristan s Mir Ali area, ISPR said on Monday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that killed TTP commander Safiullah hailed from Mir Ali and was involved in the murder of four lady workers of a non-governmental organization (NGO) in February 2021.

Safiullah was also involved in the target-killing of Federal Works Organisation (FWO) engineers in November 2020.

He was also involved in planning and execution of Improvised Explosive Device attacks on Security Forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The security forces also recovered huge cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.