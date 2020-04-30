LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,226,008. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,246 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,167 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,407 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,270 in Sindh 5,412 in KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 450,787 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 422,790 in Punjab 171,388 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,242 in Islamabad, 33,787 in Azad Kashmir, 32,769 in Balochistan and 10,245 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,903,808 coronavirus tests and 51,348 in the last 24 hours. 1,135,038 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,840 patients are in critical condition.