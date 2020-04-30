LAHORE (Dunya News) - At least two persons were killed and one other was wounded when roof of a double-storey house collapsed in Lahore on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Nishtar Colony area of Lahore suddenly collapsed, burying three persons of the same family under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubbles while a woman was rescued in injured condition. Rescue teams shifted the injured woman to General Hospital, Lahore.

