Use of electronic voting machine in elections inevitable: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Javed says the use of electronic voting machine in elections is inevitable.

In his tweets on Sunday, he said the next general elections will be held through electronic voting to ensure transparency and thwart the practices of allegations of rigging.

Faisal Javed said the Supreme Court also said in its judgment that under Article 222, Parliament has the power to legislate and under Article 218/3 of the Constitution, the Election Commission has the responsibility to hold fair, transparent and fair elections and to curb corrupt practices.