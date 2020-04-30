PTI will not allow rigging in elections: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) respects every institution but will not allow rigging in the next elections.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has been attacking every institution in Pakistan, is dying day and night in defense of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that PTI respects every institution but it is clear from this ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’ struggle that this nexus wants to continue rigging in any case by blocking electoral reforms in Pakistan, adding Tehreek-e-Insaf will not allow this to happen.