FIA arrests vice president of private bank in fake accounts case against Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested the vice president of a private bank in the fake accounts case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

As per details, the FIA Lahore arrested Asim Suri, vice president and head of compliance of a private bank, on charges of pressuring bankers and witnesses in the fake bank accounts of the Shehbaz Sharif family.

According to sources, the FIA has formed teams to arrest the former FIA director in Lahore on the disclosure of links with Asim Suri. Azhar Mahmood has been the head of the banking circle at FIA as an additional director.

