Govt to amend constitution to ensure use of EVMs in elections: Khattak

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) - Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf government would bring constitutional amendment to ensure the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for transparency and impartiality in the general elections of 2023.

Addressing a reception hosted to celebrate victory in recently held Cantonment Board elections in Nowshera, he said the opposition parties have been exposed before the people as they did nothing except looting and plundering of the national exchequer.

Pervez Khattak said the masses have become aware and they voted in favour of PTI candidates in recently held Cantonment Board elections.