KARACHI (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that all provinces of the country must be respected and stressed that everyone has to work together for promotion of democracy in the country.

PML-N President during his visit to Karachi, called on BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal to condole the sad demise of his father Ataullah Mengal.

Talking to media persons along with Akhtar Mengal, Shehbaz Sharif said that Sardar Ataullah Mengal played a significant role in abolishment of the Article 58 2(b), which was used to send packing several governments in the past.

He further added that Ataullah Mengal devoted his entire life for supremacy of democracy and history will remember him in golden words.

Shehbaz said that Balochistan is largest province of the country and people of all provinces should be treated with respect. We have to work with all the provinces to realize the dreams of the Quaid-e-Azam, he added.