Sources told that the second consignment of 40 more buses will reach Karachi by the end of October.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A ship carrying the first batch of Green Line BRT buses from China has reached Karachi Port today (Sunday).

According to details, 40 out of 80 buses have arrived in the metropolis. The bus service will be started in October this year.

Sources told that the second consignment of 40 more buses will reach Karachi by the end of October.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the provincial government had only made fake promises with the nation to provide them smooth bus travel.

However, no practical step has been taken in this regard, he added.