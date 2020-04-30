LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azhar Abbas Chandia on Saturday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

MPA from PP-269 Muzaffargarh constituency Azhar Abbas Chandia made the announcement to part ways with the PML-N during a and joined ranks with the ruing PTI during a corner meeting at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandia said that he was elected from PML-N ticket but has now joined the PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azhar Abbas Chandia had won the 2018 elections on a PML-N ticket. He had met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar several times. The PML-N had also issued show cause notice to Azhar Chandia in November 2020.