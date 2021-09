LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz has termed the imposition of up to 35% advance income tax on electricity bills as cruel.

The PML-N leader said that the government has dropped electricity after dropping petrol bombs on the people. He said that the government was increasing taxes instead of giving relief to the people.

Hamza Shahbaz went on to say that the current government had implemented about 59 presidential ordinances in three years.