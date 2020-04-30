The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 31,766 in Balochistan on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 15 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 31,766 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,091,683 people were screened for the virus till September 17 out of which 15 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that at least 31,121 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

