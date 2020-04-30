The Commission also sought written reply from both the ministers within 14 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on issued notices to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Railways Azam Swati over allegations leveled by the federal ministers.

The ECP has sought evidence from both the federal ministers on the allegations after issuing notices. The allegations made at the press conference of Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati are part of the notice.

The Commission also sought written reply from both the ministers within 14 days.

On Tuesday, the ECP rejected the allegations levelled by the federal ministers had decided to issue notices to the lawmakers.

The commission decided to demand evidence from the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding his allegations levelled in a press conference.

The ECP members expressed anger over federal ministers for accusing the commission of taking bribes. The allegations are baseless and unacceptable as the ECP is a constitutional department, they stated.

Attitude of ECP tantamount to depriving parliament

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that the attitude of the Election Commission is tantamount to depriving the Parliament of its privileges.

The minister for Information said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and company were making the whole matter controversial, adding that it seems that the Election Commission has now become the headquarters of the opposition. “We want to use technology to make elections transparent but the logic of the Election Commission is strange,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the attitude of the Election Commission today is tantamount to depriving the parliament of its privileges. He said that unfortunately, the thinking of the opposition is limited to taking dates from courts in their cases. Only strong parliament can make the politics of the country better, he added.

Federal minister said in the 2018 elections, people expressed confidence in Imran Khan. He said that the PTI promised to make the elections transparent in its manifesto, adding incumbent government is the first that has put forward proposals in this regard.

He said that the power to make laws lies with the Parliament not with the ECP. He alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner wants to act as the mouthpiece of the opposition.

While criticizing the chief election commissioner Fawad said that he had been in close touch with Nawaz Sharif and may have personal sympathy with him adding if we do not trust the election commissioner, how will he conduct elections.

He said that the chief election commissioner should not become a tool of small political parties adding CEC has played politics of stupid objections on EVMs. If they want to do politics then the response will come, he warned.

Azam Swati alleges ECP of taking bribes

On Friday, Federal minister Azam Swati had also leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of taking bribes.

During the session of Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the minister criticized the commission for making fun of the Parliament. In a protest against the statement of Azam Swati, the ECP officials walked out of the meeting.