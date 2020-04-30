He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot to launch crackdown on encroachments and mafia

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Sambarial and Sialkot and suspended 15 senior officers over negligence of duty and public complaints.

During the visit, the Punjab CM visited various departments and took stern action on negligence of duty, public complaints and poor performance. He also suspended 15 officers including Assistant Commissioner Sambarial.

Buzdar also took notice on the plight of women prisoners in District Jail Sialkot and reprimanded the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of the jail. He lashed out at the mismanagement at the Sialkot District Jail.

The chief minister also approved the construction and repair of Sambarial Road and announced the release of a fund of Rs 200 million for the construction of Shahabpura bridge and approved the construction of road from airport to Sambarial Chowk.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot to launch crackdown on encroachments and mafia without any discrimination.

CM Bazdar appointed Secretary Excise and Taxation as inquiry officer for inquiry into property tax matters. He also listened to the problems of the people at the Deputy Commissioner s Office.

Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that surprise visits of the chief minister to other districts would also continue.

Earlier today in a statement, the chief minister said that the nation will not forgive opposition for its irresponsible behavior.

He said that opposition has also tried to do politics on coronavirus pandemic for its own interests. The opposition parties have always left the people of Pakistan alone in difficult times, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar said that the opposition violated parliamentary norms and its conduct during the address of President is condemnable.

Usman Buzdar said that address of President to joint session of Parliament was a symbol of national unity.

Arif Alvi’s address, on completion of three parliamentary years, was a true representation of public’s aspirations, he added. The Punjab CM further said that attitude of opposition parties was unparliamentary and undemocratic.